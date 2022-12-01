Previous
Next
Fjord panorama by helstor365
Photo 711

Fjord panorama

I was walking around in an area of Bergen where I don't usually go and found this view. I think I have to visit this part of town more often.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise