Photo 712
Old, wooden boat
Nice light and nice old boat. BTW, the tiny, white sign on the concrete wall says: "No mooring" :-)
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd December 2022 12:56pm
Tags
boat
