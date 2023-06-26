Sign up
Previous
Photo 918
The party is over
7 MegaPixel, jpg only point&shoot from 2006.
Apparently we're getting a heavy duty hail- and thunderstorm this afternoon so I'm probably spending the rest of the day indoors :-)
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
