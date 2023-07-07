Sign up
Previous
Photo 929
Old jetty and bouy
I took some OK landscape shots today, but the sky is completely flat, grey and featureless so I'll have to go back and re-take those another day when the sky is more exiting :-).
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Photo Details
Tags
jetty
,
bouy
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice POV
July 7th, 2023
