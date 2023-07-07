Previous
Old jetty and bouy by helstor365
Photo 929

Old jetty and bouy

I took some OK landscape shots today, but the sky is completely flat, grey and featureless so I'll have to go back and re-take those another day when the sky is more exiting :-).
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
254% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice POV
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise