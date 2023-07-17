Sign up
Previous
Photo 939
Work/Life balance
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1074
photos
74
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GM5
Taken
17th July 2023 11:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ship
,
harbour
,
cruise
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 17th, 2023
