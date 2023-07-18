Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 940
Bird watching tower
Visited a place I visit far too seldom. Must be 4 years since I was here last time. It is about an hour drive from home. It used to be a German fort, airport, anti aircraft and sea defense during WWII. Now it is a go-to place for bird watchers.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1076
photos
74
followers
33
following
257% complete
View this month »
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
Latest from all albums
134
936
937
135
938
939
136
940
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
18th July 2023 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
tower
,
norway
,
herdla
,
askøy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close