Bird watching tower by helstor365
Bird watching tower

Visited a place I visit far too seldom. Must be 4 years since I was here last time. It is about an hour drive from home. It used to be a German fort, airport, anti aircraft and sea defense during WWII. Now it is a go-to place for bird watchers.
Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
