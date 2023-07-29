Previous
Morning light by helstor365
Photo 951

Morning light

I was on my way to the mall to do some shopping when I noticed the light hitting this tree in front of the window and as I had my "I'm not carrying a camera" camera (Canon S120) with me I took a photo of it :-)
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful golden light!
July 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful light
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise