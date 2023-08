Rain

It is raining a lot in southern Norway ATM. Mostly in the south-east. They are having problems with flooding and mud slides. The train service between Oslo and the airport is closed because the track is flooded. The service between Oslo and Bergen is also closed (glad we got home before all this started!)



It is raining in Bergen too but nothing more than usual :-) It has however rained non-stop today and will continue non-stop until late Wednesday /early Thursday.