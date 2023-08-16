Previous
Wild flower by helstor365
Wild flower

I have no idea what kind of flower this is but a quick image search on google suggest this:

Spiraea salicifolia, the bridewort, willow-leaved meadowsweet, spice hardhack, or Aaron's beard, is a species of flowering plant in the family Rosaceae.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
