Things I see on my way to do the shopping :-)

I usually walk quickly past this part of the swamp area because it is to "messy" to find a good composition (for me at least). The thing that made me stop today was the light. I've tried to do a "softer" edit than usual and done a bit of dodging to emphasize the light and tone down the busy background



Taken with my new favourite camera; the Canon PowerShot S120 :-)