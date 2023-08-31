Previous
Jogging by helstor365
Photo 984

Jogging

Took the tiny Samsung ST30 with me on my walk today and set the picture profile to "Retro"

This is a true point & shoot because it has no manual mode and I can't even find a way to do exposure compensation. But it is a lot of fun :-)

See the size of this camera here: https://365project.org/helstor365/extras/2022-10-08
31st August 2023 31st Aug 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise