Previous
Photo 984
Jogging
Took the tiny Samsung ST30 with me on my walk today and set the picture profile to "Retro"
This is a true point & shoot because it has no manual mode and I can't even find a way to do exposure compensation. But it is a lot of fun :-)
See the size of this camera here:
https://365project.org/helstor365/extras/2022-10-08
31st August 2023
31st Aug 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1135
photos
75
followers
31
following
269% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SAMSUNG ST30
Taken
31st August 2023 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
