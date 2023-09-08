Sign up
Photo 992
Sundial
Walked through the 3km bike- and pedestrian tunnel today with Claudia. It was her first time seeing it.
The "sun dial" half way through is really nice. I had the ultra-wide 10-24mm lens on the X-T2 so I got the whole sundial in one shot.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
sundial
Krista Marson
ace
Quite impressive!
September 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 8th, 2023
