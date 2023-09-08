Previous
Sundial
Sundial

Walked through the 3km bike- and pedestrian tunnel today with Claudia. It was her first time seeing it.

The "sun dial" half way through is really nice. I had the ultra-wide 10-24mm lens on the X-T2 so I got the whole sundial in one shot.
8th September 2023

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Krista Marson
Quite impressive!
September 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
September 8th, 2023  
