Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1031
Bricks, wood and plant
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1196
photos
79
followers
32
following
282% complete
View this month »
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
Latest from all albums
163
1027
1028
164
1029
165
1030
1031
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX800
Taken
17th October 2023 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous lines, textures and autumn colour.
October 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close