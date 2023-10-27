Previous
Early morning in Bergen by helstor365
Photo 1041

Early morning in Bergen

I had to see my eye doctor this morning so that gave me a chance to do some early morning photography in town. Didn't bring a tripod so I had to put my camera on top of a trash can to stabilize it :-)
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Richard Lewis ace
One of my favourite scenes.
October 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this early morning scene, love the reflections.
October 27th, 2023  
Julie Duncan ace
How beautiful!
October 27th, 2023  
Kathryn M
Beautiful I love shots like these.
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise