Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1041
Early morning in Bergen
I had to see my eye doctor this morning so that gave me a chance to do some early morning photography in town. Didn't bring a tripod so I had to put my camera on top of a trash can to stabilize it :-)
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1210
photos
80
followers
31
following
285% complete
View this month »
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
Latest from all albums
168
1036
1037
169
1038
1039
1040
1041
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
27th October 2023 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
bergen
Richard Lewis
ace
One of my favourite scenes.
October 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this early morning scene, love the reflections.
October 27th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
How beautiful!
October 27th, 2023
Kathryn M
Beautiful I love shots like these.
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close