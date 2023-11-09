Previous
Still some autumn colours to be found by helstor365
Photo 1054

Still some autumn colours to be found

9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Beautiful colours.
November 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous colours and light.
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise