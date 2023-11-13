Previous
Between autumn and winter by helstor365
Photo 1058

Between autumn and winter

The frost has arrived. The lake is starting to freeze over... I guess winter has started
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christopher Cox ace
Lovely colours and contrasts
November 13th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful shot.
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise