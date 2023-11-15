Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1060
Frozen marsh
I felt the need to go for a walk in the woods today.....
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1237
photos
81
followers
31
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Latest from all albums
1056
175
1057
176
1058
1059
177
1060
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX800
Taken
15th November 2023 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marsh
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot
November 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close