Previous
Photo 1073
Little boxes
I always think of that song when I walk past these flats.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUwUp-D_VV0
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
28th November 2023 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love these little boxes, so lovely for young singles. Beautiful capture and light.
November 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 28th, 2023
