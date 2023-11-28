Previous
Little boxes by helstor365
Photo 1073

Little boxes

I always think of that song when I walk past these flats.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUwUp-D_VV0
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love these little boxes, so lovely for young singles. Beautiful capture and light.
November 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise