More rain by helstor365
More rain

I got wet today but it was fun and it was worth it :-)

It was so dark here that this was shot at ISO 3200 but running the image through AI Denoise there is no trace of any noise in the final image!
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Stunning long exposure
December 17th, 2023  
Love this.
December 17th, 2023  
