Previous
Photo 1099
Happy New Year!!
This guy seems seriously confused. I think he's had a bit too much of the Christmas aquavit :-)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Akvavit
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
24th December 2023 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aquavit
