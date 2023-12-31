Previous
Lone tree by helstor365
Photo 1106

Lone tree

Shot with original Canon EOS M and Holga toy lens.

Thanks to all my friends here on 365 who have continued to view and comment on my photos despite me not being very good (really bad actually:-) at keeping up with everyone.

I had contemplated not continuing but 365 is too important for me. These last 3 years I have taken and uploaded one new photo every day and getting my daily photo is a large part of my motivation to get out and walk; something I need to keep my back in working order :-)

My year total is an average of 8900 steps every day but in the month of December my average has been 13000. The most I ever walked in a day was 21000.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

