The day after...

Happy New Year. All the best for 2024.



As some of you have noticed I have a lot of cameras :-) So many in fact that I have cameras that I hardly use and cameras that I haven't even tested properly. I don't want to collect cameras just to display them on a shelf. I want to use them, have fun with them and see what they can do.



So I'm starting a "project" I call "One week-one camera" (inspired by one of my favourite Youtube channels: One month, two cameras).



I'm going to pick one camera each week and shoot only that for one week until I have gone through all my cameras! I will try to find out what I like (and dislike) about each camera and decide if it is a keeper or if it has to go......



The first camera in 2024 is the Panasonic GM5. A camera I have used a lot and is in no danger of leaving the house :-) It is the smallest large sensor camera I have and really shows the size advantages of the micro four thirds system.