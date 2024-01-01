Previous
The day after... by helstor365
Photo 1107

The day after...

Happy New Year. All the best for 2024.

As some of you have noticed I have a lot of cameras :-) So many in fact that I have cameras that I hardly use and cameras that I haven't even tested properly. I don't want to collect cameras just to display them on a shelf. I want to use them, have fun with them and see what they can do.

So I'm starting a "project" I call "One week-one camera" (inspired by one of my favourite Youtube channels: One month, two cameras).

I'm going to pick one camera each week and shoot only that for one week until I have gone through all my cameras! I will try to find out what I like (and dislike) about each camera and decide if it is a keeper or if it has to go......

The first camera in 2024 is the Panasonic GM5. A camera I have used a lot and is in no danger of leaving the house :-) It is the smallest large sensor camera I have and really shows the size advantages of the micro four thirds system.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
oh, sounds fun! Can't wait to see the results.
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise