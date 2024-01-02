Previous
Blue hour in suburbia by helstor365
Photo 1108

Blue hour in suburbia

Day 2 with the Panasonic GM5. This one is shot at ISO 1600 and the RAW file had so much noise that I wouldn't normally have used this image, but AI Denoise saved the day ;-)
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise