Photo 1108
Blue hour in suburbia
Day 2 with the Panasonic GM5. This one is shot at ISO 1600 and the RAW file had so much noise that I wouldn't normally have used this image, but AI Denoise saved the day ;-)
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GM5
Taken
2nd January 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gm5
,
one camera-one week
