Window

This week I've been wishing I carried a different camera. I mean the XZ1 is a great camera but it is not ideal in the conditions we've had lately. The contrast between the white snow and dark tones is just too much for the camera to deal with so the images looks kind of soft and muted. But I keep saying that I like these old cameras because they have a different look, they do something newer cameras don't. They have "character".



So maybe I've been using it wrong this week. The strength of these cameras are that they are small and can be carried in a pocket. They have good auto modes so it is quick to grab a shot of something interesting and the CCD sensor in these cameras often render colour in a different way than newer cameras. So here is a colourful snapshot of a scene I spotted on my walk today :-)