Swans and ducks and -10C by helstor365
Photo 1123

Swans and ducks and -10C

This lake was completely frozen apart from this open lead (I don't really know if "lead" is the correct word for it) where the swans and ducks had gathered.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Korcsog Károly
Excellent winter shot!
January 17th, 2024  
Rob Z
Oh - i guess the birds are used to coping with these conditions, but that image does look pretty grim for them.
January 17th, 2024  
Krista Marson
lots of birds in there!
January 17th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle
Skikkelig vinter der.
January 17th, 2024  
