Previous
Photo 1123
Swans and ducks and -10C
This lake was completely frozen apart from this open lead (I don't really know if "lead" is the correct word for it) where the swans and ducks had gathered.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
4
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
XZ-1
Taken
17th January 2024 4:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
xz1
,
1 week-1 camera
Korcsog Károly
ace
Excellent winter shot!
January 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Oh - i guess the birds are used to coping with these conditions, but that image does look pretty grim for them.
January 17th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
lots of birds in there!
January 17th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Skikkelig vinter der.
January 17th, 2024
