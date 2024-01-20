Sign up
Previous
Photo 1126
Walking the dog
Had to take advantage of what is most likely the last day with snow. It was -6C this morning but the temp is expected to rise 10 to 15 degrees this afternoon and the forecast predicts a week of rain, rain, rain.... and more rain :-(
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
2
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
XZ-1
Taken
20th January 2024 10:24am
Tags
xz1
,
1 week-1 camera
Brian
ace
🥶stunning
January 20th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful.
January 20th, 2024
