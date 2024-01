The conductor

Last day with the Olympus XZ1. Clearly a small and capable camera that is fun to shoot with. Early on in this week (because of the all the snow) I started carrying a second camera (Canon M50 and Fujifilm X-T2)with me just in case.... So is there really any point keeping it? Image quality is good but nothing special, nothing I can't achieve with other cameras.



An unexpected conclusion to the week with the Olympus XZ1