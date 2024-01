Wet and windy

New week, new camera. With the weather forecast for this week the only sensible choice was the Olympus TG-5 waterproof camera :-)



The TG-5 has a tiny sensor and it is so dark outside today that this photo is taken at ISO 800. It was so noisy that if it hadn't been for AI Denoise I couldn't have used it. That function in Camera RAW/Lightroom gives new life to a lot of old cameras!