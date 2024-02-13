Previous
Recess/playtime by helstor365
Photo 1150

Recess/playtime

The Samsung ST30 has a few interesting Picture Styles. Here I've used the "Retro" style. I've helped it along (or ruined it depending on how you see it :-) with some extra grain and a big old vignette!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

Fabulous is how I see it.
Fabulous is how I see it.
February 13th, 2024  
