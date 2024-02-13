Sign up
Previous
Photo 1150
Recess/playtime
The Samsung ST30 has a few interesting Picture Styles. Here I've used the "Retro" style. I've helped it along (or ruined it depending on how you see it :-) with some extra grain and a big old vignette!
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1373
photos
89
followers
33
following
315% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SAMSUNG ST30
Taken
13th February 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
st30
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous is how I see it.
February 13th, 2024
