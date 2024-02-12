Grunge selfie :-)

The IQ from the ST30 is OK in good light but not so much when there is less light. It only shoots jpgs and with the tiny CCD sensor there isn't much latitude for editing so I thought I might as well have some fun with this camera. Here I've tried to emulate the look from a single use film camera from the 90s :-)



PS. The redness under my eyes is not because of too much partying and too little sleep but from changing eye drops to keep the pressure in my eyes down to prevent glaucoma. I haven't found a good way to get rid of the redness in PhotoShop yet :-)