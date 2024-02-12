Previous
Grunge selfie :-) by helstor365
Grunge selfie :-)

The IQ from the ST30 is OK in good light but not so much when there is less light. It only shoots jpgs and with the tiny CCD sensor there isn't much latitude for editing so I thought I might as well have some fun with this camera. Here I've tried to emulate the look from a single use film camera from the 90s :-)

PS. The redness under my eyes is not because of too much partying and too little sleep but from changing eye drops to keep the pressure in my eyes down to prevent glaucoma. I haven't found a good way to get rid of the redness in PhotoShop yet :-)
Helge E. Storheim

Joan Robillard ace
Nice selfie
February 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well done, you sure achieved a great effect!
February 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It gives a textural effect to the image though
February 12th, 2024  
