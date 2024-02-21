Sign up
Previous
Photo 1158
Fog
Quite foggy here this morning so a good opportunity to try some landscape photography with the Canon PowerShot S120
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1386
photos
88
followers
33
following
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1154
226
1155
227
1156
1157
228
1158
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S120
Taken
21st February 2024 11:10am
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
s120
Krista Marson
ace
stunning
February 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture, you even found some beautiful light.
February 21st, 2024
