Fog by helstor365
Photo 1158

Fog

Quite foggy here this morning so a good opportunity to try some landscape photography with the Canon PowerShot S120
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
stunning
February 21st, 2024  
Lovely capture, you even found some beautiful light.
February 21st, 2024  
