The swimmingpool at night by helstor365
Photo 1157

The swimmingpool at night

I wanted to see what the little camera could do at night. I brought a tiny tripod because it was so dark that the camera had trouble focusing and shutter speeds were around 4 to 5 seconds.

I think it did well :-)
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Suzanne ace
It did very well
February 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It, and you, did sooo well..
February 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely shot just the same
February 20th, 2024  
