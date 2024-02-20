Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1157
The swimmingpool at night
I wanted to see what the little camera could do at night. I brought a tiny tripod because it was so dark that the camera had trouble focusing and shutter speeds were around 4 to 5 seconds.
I think it did well :-)
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1384
photos
88
followers
33
following
316% complete
View this month »
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
Latest from all albums
1153
225
1154
226
1155
227
1156
1157
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S120
Taken
20th February 2024 10:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
s120
Suzanne
ace
It did very well
February 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It, and you, did sooo well..
February 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely shot just the same
February 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close