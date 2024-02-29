Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1166
Wet construction site
I couldn't resist the red door on the elevator (and the reflection in the water :-)
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1396
photos
88
followers
33
following
319% complete
View this month »
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Latest from all albums
1160
1161
1162
230
1163
1164
1165
1166
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P7100
Taken
29th February 2024 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
p7100
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
You are taking some stunning shots with this camera Helge! Fabulous detail and reflections.
February 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close