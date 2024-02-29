Previous
Wet construction site by helstor365
Photo 1166

Wet construction site

I couldn't resist the red door on the elevator (and the reflection in the water :-)
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
You are taking some stunning shots with this camera Helge! Fabulous detail and reflections.
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise