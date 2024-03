Bike

Last day with the Nikon P7100. Quick verdict: Love the image quality but hate using it!



On a different note; this project has made me get more and more enthusiastic anout the 28mm focal length. For the longest time I've been one of those who think I'm losing out if I don't have a lens that is 24mm on the wide end. But now I'm starting to feel that for casual, walk about shooting the 28mm lens might be a better choice. Sometimes the 24 can be too wide!