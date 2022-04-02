Sign up
37 / 365
Red bench
I couldn't decide which photo to post today so I am uploading two :-)
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
460
461
462
463
464
465
37
466
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-GF1
Taken
2nd April 2022 10:28am
Tags
red
