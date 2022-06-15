Sign up
48 / 365
Church and rhododendron (film edit)
The files from the CCD sensor in my old Panasonic LX5 are fun to experiment with :-)
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi
ace
I somehow prefer this to the other version
June 15th, 2022
