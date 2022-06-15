Previous
Next
Church and rhododendron (film edit) by helstor365
48 / 365

Church and rhododendron (film edit)

The files from the CCD sensor in my old Panasonic LX5 are fun to experiment with :-)
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
I somehow prefer this to the other version
June 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise