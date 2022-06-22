Sign up
49 / 365
New camera day
Well I never buy new cameras only second hand. This one was for sale for a good price not far from me so I bought it. Just a bit of fun!
I tried to edit the photo to look like a mini instax image. (but you have to view it on black to get the polaroid experience :- )
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
599
photos
55
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd June 2022 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
