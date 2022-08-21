Sign up
54 / 365
Ivy
An extra shot today :-)
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
21st August 2022 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ivy
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot on a beautiful day! It should be called the green house ;-)
August 21st, 2022
