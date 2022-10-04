Sign up
63 / 365
Pentax 926M
This one arrived today. My first ever Pentax! :-) Went to the mall to get a new battery, loaded it up with a roll of Kodak ColorPlus and took 5 shoots on my way home! Looking forward to finishing the film and getting it developed.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
film
pentax
