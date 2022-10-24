Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
69 / 365
Chocolate croissant bear :-)
There was a small end piece of croissant left after breakfast and when I went to throw it I saw the bear :-)
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
741
photos
67
followers
33
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Latest from all albums
667
68
668
669
670
671
672
69
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M100
Taken
24th October 2022 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close