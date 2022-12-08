Look what Santa brought me :-)

Apparently it helps to complain about the Norwegian postal service here on 365! A few minutes after I posted yesterday I got a message saying that the packet with my camera was ready to pick up.



So here it is: A near mint Fujifilm X-E1 with the near "legendary" X-Trans 1 sensor :-). The camera came in its original box and everything that was in the box when the camera was new. It even had the original sales receipt from 2013 and the neck strap hadn't even been taken out of the plastic.



I actually bought another X-E1 about a year ago but unfortunately it was damaged when I got it. Luckily I was able to return it for a full refund but I have been looking for an X-E1 in good condition ever since