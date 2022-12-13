Previous
On the bridge by helstor365
80 / 365

On the bridge

It snowed a lot last night. The airport has been closed all morning.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
What an awesome sight!
December 13th, 2022  
Antonio-S
FAV!
December 13th, 2022  
Julie Duncan ace
Wow! Send some our way! :)
December 13th, 2022  
