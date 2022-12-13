Sign up
80 / 365
On the bridge
It snowed a lot last night. The airport has been closed all morning.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
snow
,
norway
moni kozi
ace
What an awesome sight!
December 13th, 2022
Antonio-S
FAV!
December 13th, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
Wow! Send some our way! :)
December 13th, 2022
