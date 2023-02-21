Previous
Hi-Viz rendezvous by helstor365
Hi-Viz rendezvous

Posting and extra shot today.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Oh this is just magical! Did you ask them to pose there for you?
February 21st, 2023  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana, I quickly changed to my telephoto lens when I saw them. I don't think they even knew they were photographed :-)
February 21st, 2023  
Kathryn M
What a great capture
February 21st, 2023  
Kartia ace
I love this! Reminds me of a child's butterfly painting, you know where they pile the paint in the middle and squish it together? How fabulous that you noticed them (he he, hard to miss. . .)
February 21st, 2023  
