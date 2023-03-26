Previous
Tourist attraction by helstor365
99 / 365

Tourist attraction

I had to add another shot today :-)
The Haakon's Hall and the Rosenkrantz Tower and a few supply ships.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Julie Duncan ace
Even your supply ships are colorful! ;)
March 26th, 2023  
