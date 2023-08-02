Previous
View from the top of the Munch museum by helstor365
141 / 365

View from the top of the Munch museum

Claudia had my phone in the museum (because I had an app to read QR codes installed) and she took this photo from the top floor of the Munch museum.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing view.
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise