141 / 365
View from the top of the Munch museum
Claudia had my phone in the museum (because I had an app to read QR codes installed) and she took this photo from the top floor of the Munch museum.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
oslo
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing view.
August 2nd, 2023
