Previous
148 / 365
The boathouse
My walk today took me past the red boathouse - I just can't walk past this scene without taking a photo of it :-)
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
View this month »
Tags
boathouse
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot. It reminds me a bit of the shot I posted yesterday
August 26th, 2023
