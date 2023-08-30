Previous
Supermoon by helstor365
151 / 365

Supermoon

Supermoon tonight. Despite a light cloud cover we did get a glimpse (and a photo :-) of it.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wow! Favourite
August 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 30th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Beautiful, love the gentle clouds and the glow!
August 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise