150 / 365
More autumn vibes...
Funny that, I usually don't register that autumn has arrived until trees and bushes have fully turned but this year I picking up all these up all these little signs... I must be getting older :-)
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-GM5
Taken
28th August 2023 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
