Previous
Making vegetable stock by helstor365
164 / 365

Making vegetable stock

Whenever I prep veggies I always save all the cutoffs, peels, stalks, etc and put it in a bag in the freezer. When the bag is full I put everything in a big pot, pour water over it, add salt (low sodium salt of course) and let it simmer for an hour or two (or more :-). Then I strain it through a sieve and voila I have fresh vegetable stock to use as basis for making soups.

Favourite soups include: mushroom soup, corn soup (sometimes corn and carrot soup), potato and leek soup (or the Colombian Ajiaco potato soup), tomato soup and cauliflour soup..... but my absolute favourite is TACO SOUP!!!!!
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise