Making vegetable stock

Whenever I prep veggies I always save all the cutoffs, peels, stalks, etc and put it in a bag in the freezer. When the bag is full I put everything in a big pot, pour water over it, add salt (low sodium salt of course) and let it simmer for an hour or two (or more :-). Then I strain it through a sieve and voila I have fresh vegetable stock to use as basis for making soups.



Favourite soups include: mushroom soup, corn soup (sometimes corn and carrot soup), potato and leek soup (or the Colombian Ajiaco potato soup), tomato soup and cauliflour soup..... but my absolute favourite is TACO SOUP!!!!!