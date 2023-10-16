Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
165 / 365
Old tree
5D "Classic"
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1195
photos
79
followers
32
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Latest from all albums
1026
163
1027
1028
164
1029
165
1030
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
16th October 2023 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
October 16th, 2023
moni kozi
Fantastic!
October 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing textures, it seems to be behind barbed wire.
October 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close