Previous
Old tree by helstor365
165 / 365

Old tree

5D "Classic"
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
October 16th, 2023  
moni kozi
Fantastic!
October 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing textures, it seems to be behind barbed wire.
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise